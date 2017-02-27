Name release - Frasertown crash

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 09:50

Police can now name the man who died following a crash on State Highway 38, near Frasertown, on Saturday 25 February.

He was 23-year-old Te Pouwhenua Hemi Waiwai from Wairoa.

Police's thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the crash.