Civil Defence Port Hills update - 10.15am

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 10:04

Fire update

We are into day 15 of fire operations and currently have 22 crews on the ground, with 150 firefighters from around New Zealand. Thermal imaging from drones is helping to identify focus areas for crews on the ground. Firefighting activity has also identified new hotspots so operations are likely to continue for several weeks.

We are aware of some public concern about a hotspot in the Christchurch Adventure Park and you may note fire crews monitoring this overnight.

Dyers Pass Road

A decision has not been made about reopening Dyers Pass Road at this point in time. There has been some rock fall on the road overnight as a result of the rain. While it was mostly smaller sized material we need to understand the scale, cause and, if necessary, put measures in place to manage any further rock fall events. Re-opening the road remains a priority for us but it is important that we have an understanding of all risks before this occurs.