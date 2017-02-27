Search continues for diver missing in Marlborough

|
A shoreline and underwater search continues today for a diver missing in the Marlborough Sounds.
The 49-year-old man was reported overdue diving off a boat on Saturday morning.
Department of Conservation staff, and the police launch from Wellington, are assisting in a shoreline search, and the Police National Dive Squad is working on the search as well.
