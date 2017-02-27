Hazardous trees at Taupo AC Baths to be removed

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 10:45

A stand of pine trees threatening infrastructure at the AC Baths will be removed this week.

The trees run alongside the main geothermal bore pipe and can be seen at the perimeter of the complex behind the outdoor leisure pool.

Pools operations and activities manager Nigel Newbery said if a tree was to fall it could damage the network of pipes around bores which feed the AC Baths.

"If this happened the pools could be out of action for some time, so reducing the risk from these trees by removing them is the safest option," he said.

Work will begin today and the grassed section behind the barbecue area will be cordoned off as a safety precaution. Visitors to the pool are advised to avoid the area.