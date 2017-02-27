Two charged in Nelson stabbing incident

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 11:00

Nelson Police have arrested and charged two males in relation to an altercation in the city early yesterday.

One 18-year-old male has been charged with male assaults female and common assault, while another 18-year-old male has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This follows an altercation between two groups of people shortly after midnight yesterday morning, near the corner of St Vincent and Natalie Streets.

Both those arrested are on bail and due to appear in Nelson District Court on March 6.

Police have completed a scene examination and have recovered a knife believed to have been involved in the incident.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has undergone surgery in hospital and has been spoken to briefly by Police.

A number of witnesses and people involved are yet to be interviewed, as Police continue to piece together the events leading up to this incident.