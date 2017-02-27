Police attending serious crash on Tasman Coastal Highway

|
Police are attending reports of a crash on Coastal Highway involving two vehicles which occurred at around 10.48 this morning.
It's understood that some passengers have critical injuries.
Other emergency services are en route and more information will be available when the units reach the scene.
