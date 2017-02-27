Police at scene of three-vehicle crash on Coastal Highway

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 11:25

Police and other emergency services are on the scene at a serious crash involving three vehicles on SH60, The Coastal Highway which occurred at about 10.48 this morning.

Diversions are in place Gardner Valley and SH60.

There is another cordon in place at Mapua Drive.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area if possible or take diversions where directed