Concern for missing Papatoetoe dementia sufferer

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 11:35

Counties Manukau Police are seeking help from the public to locate Mrs Karen Harrison, who also goes by the name of Karen Nathan.

Police hold fears for Karen’s safety, she suffers from dementia and hasn’t been seen since she left her Papatoetoe home yesterday at lunchtime.

Mrs Nathan is 67 years old and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, white top, black leather pants and black sneakers with pink writing.

Mrs Nathan often visits the town centres in the South Auckland.

She takes medication daily and has now missed her medication.

Anyone in the South Auckland area who is travelling through a park or shopping areas is asked to keep an eye out for her.

Please call 111 immediately if you see Mrs Nathan.