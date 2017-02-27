Auckland Transport opens the books

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 11:48

Auckland Transport will be releasing details of all its contracts publicly. Since it was established in 2010, AT routinely published on its website, the details of all contracts valued over $50,000. That threshold has now been dropped to zero.

AT Chairman, Dr Lester Levy, says that as a publicly funded body, the organisation wants to be as transparent and accountable as possible. "There is a small extra administrative burden in releasing this sort of information, but we feel that it’s worth it to allow more open scrutiny of our activities," he says. "This demonstrates a clear commitment to being open and accountable to the public at large."

Dr Levy says the nature of some of AT's activities, such as property negotiations, means that sometimes information is commercially sensitive and involves third party businesses or individuals. "In those cases, and to protect the interests of ratepayers and taxpayers, they are dealt with confidentially but when the reason for that confidentiality no longer exists, the material is routinely released (and published on AT’s website)."

See details of recent contracts below.

https://at.govt.nz/about-us/procurement/awarded-contracts/