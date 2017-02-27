Investigation into Horowhenua piggery fire

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 12:47

Horizons Regional Council has invited Public Health and Worksafe to a property in Levin today, following an unpermitted structure burn on Saturday morning.

Horizons group manager strategy and policy Dr Nic Peet says the fire service was alerted to fire at a piggery on Kuku Beach Road on Saturday morning.

"Several weeks ago the owner enquired with Horizons about burning in a rural zone and we advised him of the rules in our One Plan. This includes what cannot be burned," says Dr Peet.

"We do not permit for structure fires, and there was no permission given in this case. As a result, we have started a formal investigation which will focus on potential breaches of the One Plan. This may include getting statements from local residents.

"As this fire caused thick black smoke, we have also notified Public Health and Worksafe to investigate building’s materials. They will be onsite with Horizons staff today.

"If any neighbours have health concerns, we ask them to contact public health directly.