Well Child week highlights crucial early months

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 12:59

Today marks the start of Well Child Week (27 February-4 March 2017), something close to the heart of Plunket and the Kiwi families we serve.

The focus of this year’s Well Child Week is the crucial 15-18 month visit where Plunket and families are able to take the time to discuss how their child is developing.

Plunket Nurses aim to meet with children and their families at least seven times before they are five years old through the Well Child/Tamariki Ora programme.

National Advisor for Well Child and Parenting, Karen McGrath, says the 15-18 month visit is an opportunity to support parents to respond to children’s needs at an important stage of their development.

"Plunket use this visit to talk to parents about oral health, immunisation, nutrition and social and play needs. At this age it is also really timely to discuss safety, as children are becoming more inquisitive and exploring their environment," Karen McGrath says.

Plunket Nurse Shona says, "it’s great to see parents thriving in their role and really enjoying how their baby is growing and developing."

Plunket Chief Executive Amanda Malu says research shows that what happens to a child in their first 1000 days will influence their entire life.

"The type of care that a child receives in that critical time can be the difference between a life of happiness or a life of hardship. It will influence the adult that he or she will become and the path that child will follow."

"Our goal is to be there for every child born in New Zealand so they get the best possible start to life," Ms Malu says.

Are you signed up with a Well Child Provider like Plunket?

Early enrolment and ongoing support from the Well Child programme can guide parents and caregivers through their children’s early years.

Sign up with Plunket online here

For more information on Well Child Week visit: http://www.wellchild.org.nz/