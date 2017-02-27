Body recovered from Lake Karapiro

|
Members of the Police National Dive Squad have today recovered a body from Lake Karapiro.
This follows a man who was reported missing while swimming in the lake yesterday afternoon.
Formal identification of the deceased and notification of next of kin is taking place, and as such Police will not be releasing a name at this time.
