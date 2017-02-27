Kid tested, mum approved snacks

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 13:17

The age-old dilemma of getting vegetables into the lunch box just got easier with Mother Earth’s newest snack range.

Introducing Mother Earth’s Vege Fruit Sticks - a lunch box innovation designed for children’s taste buds.

Vege Fruit Sticks are the most recent addition to the Mother Earth range, available in three delicious flavours, each featuring a different vegetable:

- Beetroot, Apple and Berry

- Spinach, Apple, Blueberry and Banana

- Carrot, Apple and Orange

Made with real vegetable puree - not juice or concentrate - new Vege Fruit Sticks contain more vegetables than fruit in the filling, and are an enjoyable way to introduce different vegetable flavours to children.

Just like Mother Earth’s popular Fruit Sticks, the delicious Vege Fruit Sticks filling is wrapped in a soft dough and baked, and come in convenient, individually wrapped portions that are perfect as a snack for the lunchbox.

New Mother Earth Vege Fruit Sticks have been tried and tested by the toughest critics - children. Using Colmar Brunton’s Qualitative research team to garner consumer insight, Kiwi kids who sampled the new product loved the taste of it.

Mother Earth Brand Manager, Julia Turner, says: "Kids really do love the taste of Vege Fruit Sticks, with the fruit taste coming through much stronger than vege, and mums too are welcoming this new snack option."

"Our new Vege Fruit Sticks have been ‘kid tested and mum approved’," Turner adds.

New Mother Earth Vege Fruit Sticks have no artificial colours or flavours, and a 3-star health rating.

Mother Earth Vege Fruit Sticks contain 8 bars per pack and are available in leading supermarkets nationwide with an RRP of $3.79.

For more information on this new product range and other delicious offerings from Mother Earth, visit www.motherearth.co.nz or check out Mother Earth on Facebook www.facebook.com/MotherEarthNZ and Instagram @motherearthnz