Police investigate crash at Kokonga Bridge

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 13:25

The Kokonga Bridge on the Kyeburn-Hyde Road in Central Otago continues to be closed while Police and Fire staff investigate a crash that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

About 4:30 this morning a motorist found a burnt out car which had crashed into the side of the bridge.

Diversions are in place, which add approximately 15 minutes extra travel time, and they are well sign posted..

The crash and fire had occurred sometime earlier and Police and a Fire Investigator are now working to establish what has happened and to locate the occupants of the vehicle, who were not present when it was found.

The car is so badly damaged investigators are still unable to confirm its make or registration at this time.

Police are seeking information about movements of any vehicles in that area last night.

Anyone with any information about this crash or the vehicle is asked to contact Alexandra Police on 03 440 2500, or their local Police station.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk, Response Manager: Central Otago Area