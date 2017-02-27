Community bands together to help save lives on North Shore

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 13:48

After years of effort and fundraising, as well as generous contributions from major funders, ‘North Shore Rescue’ is being launched in a public ceremony at Browns Bay Marine Centre this Saturday 4 March, from 1:00pm.

Shoppers at a popular North Shore market have helped contribute $250,000 to the build cost of a new, purpose built Coastguard Rescue Vessel, which will be launched this Saturday 4 March to serve one of the busiest boating areas in the country.

Support from the community has been crucial in getting the new Coastguard Rescue Vessel across the line, with a large proportion of funding coming from shoppers at the busy Browns Bay Market. The popular craft and second-hand market, owned and run by the Browns Bay Market Charitable Trust, has contributed over $250,000 to the build cost of the new vessel since its inception - a fantastic fundraiser that sees the community giving back, through selling quality upcycled and craft items.

Significant grants from Foundation North and the Lion Foundation, as well as funding from Coastguard, have enabled the launch of this vital rescue asset for the busy Hauraki Gulf.

The vessel is the newest addition to the 28-strong Coastguard fleet that supports Coastguard’s marine search and rescue activities around the Northern Region. Built by AMF Boats, the 9.5m alloy-hulled Quick Response Vessel is custom designed to be suitable for the variable conditions of the Hauraki Gulf. The new North Shore Rescue replaces their existing vessel that’s completed almost a decade of service with the North Shore unit, and was one of the busiest vessels in country. Its proven design is reflected in the lines of the new ‘North Shore Rescue’ vessel.

Coastguard Northern Region CEO Callum Gillespie said, "The new North shore Rescue vessel is a vital upgrade for the popular Hauraki Gulf area, and ensures that boaties in one of the busiest boating spots in the country can rest assured that Coastguard has the right equipment to assist boaties in need of assistance."

"We can’t thank the community enough for getting behind the funding of this crucial life-saving asset."

The Unit’s existing vessel will undergo a small refit before continuing to serve the boating community - this time in Northland, as part of the Coastguard infrastructure plan to ensure the right resources are allocated to help keep boaties safe across the country.

Based at the Browns Bay Marine Centre, the North Shore unit comprises of 63 volunteers who are rostered to be on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and will drop everything at their home or workplace when activated. Volunteers from Coastguard North Shore attended 195 incidents in 2016, ranging from mechanical difficulties to search-and-rescue emergencies.

Coastguard North Shore President Charlie Morris said, "Our volunteers are made up of a diverse group, including people who are builders, IT specialists, PhD students and managers in their day jobs. But they’ve all got a common goal, to ensure boaties on the North Shore and in the Hauraki Gulf get home to safety."

The new rescue vessel features state-of-the-art search-and-rescue technology, including: Twin 250HP Yamaha V6 outboards and large capacity fuel tanks to give the vessel a far-reaching range.

A custom Simrad electronics package, as well as touch display navigation and helm stations for easy operation in trying conditions.

An integrated chartplotter, 4G radar, Automated Identification System (AIS) and sonar for reliable navigation and the accurate location of boats in the busy Hauraki Gulf.

Four shock-absorbing jockey seats for crew wellbeing and safety.