Police confirm two dead in Coastal Highway crash

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 14:25

Police can now confirm that two people are dead following a crash on SH60, Coastal Highway, in Redwood Valley.

Police are still at the scene and so are other emergency services.

The road is still closed and will be for a few more hours.

No more information is available at this time.

Police are still at the scene of a crash on SH60, Coastal Highway in Tasman District.

The serious crash unit are in attendance and Police and emergency services will be at the scene until late this afternoon.

Two patients have been taken by ambulance with serious injuries, while two more patients have been taken by rescue helicopter with serious injuries to hospital.

Another patient with moderate to serious injuries went by road in the ambulance.

More details will be shared when information is able to be released.

There are no further details regarding cause at this stage.