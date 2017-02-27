Sailor from 175 years ago commemorated at Tairua

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 14:35

Tairua volunteers have rallied together to commemorate the death of a sailor 175 years ago with a series of events featuring historians, amateur performers and the Royal New Zealand Navy jazz trio and quartet.

In May 1842 a ‘jolly boat’ from the HMS Tortoise overturned in the surf at Te Karo beach, north of Tairua, and a sailor, William Simpson (named as Samson in Admiralty records), drowned.

The ship was landing supplies for a timber camp set up at Te Karo Bay and was in New Zealand to collect a cargo of kauri spars for the Admiralty.

The event is being commemorated from the evening of Friday 5 May 2017, beginning with a performance by local actors and singers in what is billed as an ‘historical extravaganza’ at the Tairua Community Hall. Saturday 6 May will feature enlightening talks at the St Francis Hall in Tairua, the Tairua Hall Annexe and the Tairua Library Meeting room by historians and archaeologists. A heritage display accompanies the Tairua Library talk.

A repeat performance of the previous night's entertainment takes place at the Tairua Hall and the weekend culminates in a commemorative event on Sunday morning at Te Karo Bay where a marquee will be set up and the navy will conduct a ceremony. A guided walk from Te Karo to Otara Bay just north of Te Karo will also take place.

Local organisers of the event say people interested in attending talks should consider getting tickets now. There will be talks and performances throughout the weekend and the small venues that are booked may fill quickly. A small amount from the ticket sales will go toward the Tairua Information Centre, which has information on how to book.

"We really have no idea how many people are likely to join in on the talks but they will be enlightening, with a focus on our history from 200 years ago," says Auriol Farquhar who is among the volunteers organising the event.

"The focus will be on kauri felling to maritime history and the stories of the people in this place. We have excellent speakers who have done a great deal of research on the topics."

A Navy spokesman says the voyage and operations of the sailing warship HMS Tortoise is just one more part of the intimate relationship between the Royal Navy and New Zealand in the 18th and 19th centuries.

HMS Tortoise was sent to New Zealand to collect the wooden spars that HMS Buffalo was supposed to return with but she had been lost in a storm in 1840. Tortoise was also charged with recovering the anchors from the Buffalo.

The Tortoise had gone to Hobart from Britain to offload convicts.

New steps have been built to the gravesite, which has been tended by the Navy after many years of it being cared for by a family from Whenuakite.