Man shot by police in Wellington named

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 15:06

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man shot by Police around the Mana Esplanade, north of Wellington, early on Sunday morning (26 February 2017).

The name of the deceased is 44-year-old Christopher Wayne Brown of the wider Porirua area.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

As previously indicated, it is one of several investigations under way, including one by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police offer their condolences to Mr Brown’s family.

The family of the deceased have asked Police to convey to the media that they request privacy at this time.