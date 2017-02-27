Police confirm two dead in Coastal Highway crash

|
Police can now confirm that two people are dead following a crash on SH60, Coastal Highway, in Redwood Valley.
Police are still at the scene and so are other emergency services.
The road is still closed and will be for a few more hours.
No more information is available at this time.
