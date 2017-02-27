Aggravated burglary of elderly Papatoetoe man

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 15:45

Counties Manukau Police are continuing to investigate the serious aggravated burlgarly of an elderly man in his Papatoetoe home.

The 85-year-old victim was at his Peverill Crescent address at approximately 5pm on Saturday 25 February 2017 when three unknown males have arrived in a stolen vehicle.

With their faces covered they have entered the man’s property, two of them armed with knives.

They have confronted the victim, assaulted him and then ransacked his address.

Taking off with a coin collection and bank cards.

Specific details of the coin collection are not yet known.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital as a precaution.

He has since been released and is being supported by Victim Support.

A nearby neighbour has noticed the vehicle arriving and went to make sure everything was okay.

Quick thinking led her to take a photo of the vehicle and while doing so she has heard sounds of a struggle at the address and called 111.

The offenders have quickly left the scene and fled in the stolen vehicle.

The neighbour was also assaulted as the offenders left, with one of the males chasing and kicking her in the leg.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned the following day in Hilda Avenue, Mangere in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander wants to assure the Papatoetoe community that police are taking this matter very seriously and have a number of investigators making enquiries into this incident.

We are currently carrying out area enquiries and will be doing a leaflet drop in the neighbourhood where the vehicle was located appealing for information.

"This was an absolutely horrendous crime by these three offenders who have targeted a vulnerable elderly man in his own home.

Papatoetoe is a great community and will be as equally disgusted as police are with this type of offending."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to commend the actions of the victim’s neighbour who noticed suspicious activity and followed it up.

She did the right thing by calling us and for taking a photo of the stolen vehicle.

I will be ensuring that she is visited by police officers and thanked personally for the brave decision that she made, which undoubtedly startled these offenders and possibly prevented further offending," says Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander.

Police are now asking for any sightings of the stolen vehicle used in the incident which was a red 2010 Nissan Juke registration KFH463.

(Image attached).

We are asking any members of our community who noticed the vehicle anytime between 6am on Saturday (25 February 2017) morning until approximately 2am on Sunday morning the following day.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or anything that will assist police is asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.