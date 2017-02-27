Guidelines released for managing cats in Hamilton

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 15:30

Hamilton City Council has released guidelines about managing cats, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Waikato SPCA.

The MOU allows the Council to provide ongoing support to the Hamilton community around specific cats while they remain on the Waikato SPCA’s books.

Hamilton City Council’s City Safe Manager Kelvin Powell says dealing with cats is above and beyond their normal work.

"Helping our community with stray and vulnerable cats is new to us and we’re doing what we can to provide as much support as possible within our current capacity," says Mr Powell.

"The guidelines we’ve added to our website are an easy reference for people dealing with cats to know what to do in each situation. There are many different types of cats and they all have their own way of being managed.

"If you’re unsure about what to do with a cat at or near your property, call Animal Education and Control and we’ll be able to help give you some advice."

Animal Education and Control is located at 217 Ellis St in Frankton and is open from 12.30pm to 4.30pm every day except public holidays. The Council’s customer service centre is available 24/7 on 07 838 6699.

hamilton.govt.nz/cats