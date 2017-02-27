Aggravated robbery of local dairy in Tokoroa - police need witnesses

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 16:05

Tokoroa CIB are currently investigating an aggravated robbery of a local dairy that occurred last night at about 8.30pm.

Three men have entered the store and demanded cash and have fled on foot to a waiting vehicle

A scene examination and witness statements are currently underway.

Victim support is in place for the two store persons who were present at the time.

Tokoroa CIB would like to hear from the public about any suspicious activity around the Tainui Street area around 8.30pm on Sunday 26 February 2017.

Police also urge that members of the public report any suspicious behaviour around their local takeaways and dairies to assist in preventing further occurrences of this nature.

Urgent calls can be made to 111 and other information can be passed on anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Line 0800 555 111.