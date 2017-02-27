Entries open for Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 16:02

The search is on to unearth Nelson and Tasman’s hardworking voluntary groups with entries now open for the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards.

Entries for the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards open today Monday 27 February. The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Nelson City and Tasman District Councils, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make this area a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards began in 1999 more than $110,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Last year nearly 100 entries were received for the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards. Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton believes there are still many more voluntary groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Nelson Tasman is a community-minded part of the country that has an impressive volunteering culture. I’m looking forward to learning about what these volunteers have been achieving, and I hope to see the community come on board to recognise these unsung heroes.

Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers who work hard to improve the community - just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes of your time to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real difference to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Beaton.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.Trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Emily Beaton on 0800 87 11 11 extension 4310.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards Supreme Winner was Histrionics.

Entries for the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 28 April.