Police name Invercargill man killed in work-related accident

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 16:00

A man who died early Friday morning 24 February after being involved in a workplace accident at South Port, Bluff is now able to be named.

He was Colin Ross Hansen aged 54 of Invercargill.

Police extend their sympathies to friends and family of Mr Hansen.

Worksafe NZ are investigating and the death has been referred to the coroner.