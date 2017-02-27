Police looking for missing Chinese visitor

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 16:55

Police are looking for a Chinese visitor who left her hotel room on Wednesday night and has not been seen since.

42 year-old Ling Fang Mai arrived in Auckland last Wednesday afternoon.

She was part of a tour group visiting Auckland.

She visited the Mt Eden summit with the group and then checked into her hotel in Parnell at around 8pm that evening.

Ling Fang told her room-mate that she was going for a walk but did not return.

She was reported missing to Police the following evening.

Ling Fang Mai was due to leave Auckland on Friday evening, but did not arrive for her flight.

Police have made enquiries with Customs and Immigration, and have undertaken cell phone enquiries, but at this point there are no indications as to where Ling Fang may be.

She has not left the country and her Chinese cellphone is switched off.

CCTV footage obtained from her hotel shows her leaving on Wednesday evening and walking to Gladstone Road.

"Ling Fang’s family back home are obviously very worried, she is a widow with a teenage child.

This is out of character for her and we are increasingly concerned by her disappearance" says Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

When she left her hotel room she was wearing the following outfit (as seen in attached picture)

-Black top

-Blue jeans

-Black sport shoes with distinctive fluoro yellow stripe and soles

Over the top she was wearing a dark ¾ length jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6832