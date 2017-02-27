Search for missing diver to resume tomorrow

|
[ login or create an account ]
The search for a diver missing in the Marlborough Sounds has concluded for today.
The 49-year-old man was reported overdue off a boat on Saturday morning.
The Police National Dive Squad will resume the search first thing tomorrow, weather and tide conditions permitting.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.