Fatal stabbing in Favona, Auckland

|
[ login or create an account ]
At 9.30 pm on Monday 27th February 2017 Police were called to an address in Robertson Road, Favona, Auckland.
During an argument between family members a man was stabbed at the address and later died undergoing surgery.
A suspect has been arrested and police are in the early stage of investigation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.