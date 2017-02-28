Bay of Plenty beaches not the only drawcard for locals - survey

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 05:45

The coastal Bay of Plenty frequently makes headlines for its pristine beaches, but a spot of retail therapy or exploring the region by foot are equally popular activities with residents, according to the Tourism Bay of Plenty No Place Like Home Community Survey.

More than 700 locals voiced what makes the region a top spot to live in, with an overwhelmingly positive response about the attractions, experiences and events on offer for both residents and visitors alike.

Tourism Bay of Plenty Head of Marketing Kath Low says they were not only thrilled with the number of residents who had their say, but also the quality of answers that were submitted.

"Residents are clearly passionate about where they live and are committed to helping the region thrive.

"The answers we received were well thought out, with an immense amount of detail when it comes to where people go, what they do and, equally importantly, what could be improved upon to help grow our region.

"The results from our No Place Like Home Community Survey have given us an insight into our people and our place, so we can work together to grow the region."

‘Beaches’, ‘Lifestyle’ and ‘Paradise’ were the key words Bay of Plenty residents associated with their home, and that was reflected in the places they love to visit.

From Waihi Beach to Ohope, the relaxed lifestyle that comes with a trip to one of the region’s top coastal spots was ranked the number-one must-do activity.

But beaches weren’t the only drawcard for locals, with exploring tracks and trails, visiting Mauao, nature walks through parks and reserves, and boutique shopping rounding out the top five most popular activities.

According to the survey, what locals love has a direct correlation to where they take visiting family and friends, with beaches the clear leader, followed by dining at local restaurants, walks and hikes through nature trails and parks, and indulging in retail therapy.

Visitors were found to be predominately from Auckland, Australia, and England, and a range of ages - from couples with no children, to families and older relatives.

Kath says the survey highlights the importance of local knowledge when it comes to showcasing the Bay of Plenty effectively to our visitors.

"As we have seen from the survey answers, we live in such a diverse location, where no two areas within the region the same. That’s why this survey is important - to find out what our locals know and share this information for the benefit of others, to grow their understanding of all the Bay has to offer.

"Using the responses from the survey, the next step in the campaign is about making sure our residents are aware of what’s out there. This survey was all about providing a strong foundation for the No Place Like Home campaign going forward, and we’re pleased to say that, thanks to your help, we have achieved just that."

A full breakdown of the survey results is available at www.noplacelikehome.nz

Following the results release, the website will become an online hub for locals where residents will be able to sign up to a brand new community e-newsletter and be kept updated about future events.

The first No Place Like Home event is planned for Saturday, March 4, which will showcase one of Tauranga’s hidden gems and the location for the recent Disney hit film Pete’s Dragon: McLaren Falls Park.

In conjunction with Night Owl Cinema and Waimarino, Tourism Bay of Plenty is hosting a Disney’s Pete’s Dragon-themed event, including an outdoor cinema screening of the film at 8pm.