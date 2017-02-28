Court appearance following Favona incident

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 07:10

A 21-year-old man will be appearing in Manukau District Court today charged with assault with a weapon, following a domestic incident at a house in Robertson Road, Favona, last night.

The 42-year-old male victim was stabbed and later died in hospital while undergoing surgery.

A scene guard remains at the property today as Police continue to investigate what happened.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.