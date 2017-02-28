Court appearance following Favona incident

|
[ login or create an account ]
A 21-year-old man will be appearing in Manukau District Court today charged with assault with a weapon, following a domestic incident at a house in Robertson Road, Favona, last night.
The 42-year-old male victim was stabbed and later died in hospital while undergoing surgery.
A scene guard remains at the property today as Police continue to investigate what happened.
No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.