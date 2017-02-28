Wise Ones launches to connect older workers to jobs

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 08:19

A new online service is being launched today to help people over the age of 55 find work opportunities and employers to benefit from this growing pool of talent.

Believed to be the first of its kind in New Zealand, Wise Ones is an easy to use online platform aimed at supporting people to work for as long as they want, in an age bracket expected to grow from 1.1 million people in 2011, to 1.7 million in 2036, and 2.2 million in 2061, 37% of the population1.

According to a 2014 White Paper prepared for the Human Rights Commission2 88% of people planned to work past retirement, for professional, social and financial reasons.

However, a study carried out as part of the Retirement Commissioner’s review of retirement income policies (2016)3 showed more than two-thirds (69%) of businesses believe there is a shortage of highly skilled workers in their sector and 70% were worried they would lose experience and skill when people retired.

Despite this, ageism is also an issue with 40 per cent of workers having experienced age-related discrimination over the last five years4.

Kate Ross, founder of Wise Ones says we can’t ignore demographics, changing ideas about retirement and the fact many people over 55 years old struggle if they need to find work:

"Our population is ageing and so is our workforce and this is going to affect all organisations. Many people want or need to work for longer than in the past and employers have never before had to deal with large numbers of older workers.

"Retirement is also changing to being a mix of work and leisure. We are living longer, we are healthier and have more retirement years to pay for. A balance between work and leisure is both attractive and necessary for many - it keeps people involved, active and engaged, and the bank ticking over," she says.

"The new service provides an online exchange between people over-55 years who want to keep working and employers who need them, and will benefit individuals, families, businesses and other organisations, and the economy as a whole."

"We need to encourage employers’ views about older workers because this age bracket will be more important to our workforce in the future - while the numbers of school leavers is decreasing5 the numbers of people over the age of 65 is rising6, so this older age bracket can’t be ignored," she says.

The numbers of 55 year olds and over involved in the labour force is expected to grow from 485,600 people in 2011 to 823,400 in 20361, a 70% increase.

But up until now there’s been a lack of an easy to use connection between this group and employers. The 2016 Retirement Commission3 survey of 500 businesses showed 83% had no policies or strategies in place for workers over the age of 50.

"We’ve all heard stories about people losing a job late in their career and struggling to find another because the only option they have is to use their personal networks, general recruitment websites and media. These people don’t want to be invisible, and it’s frustrating because they have so much to offer. What they need is a tool that’s online, focused on their age bracket, available on any device and easy to use," she says.

"Our team has experienced it first hand - people in their 50s visit our office and ask - "am I employable now?" They have impeccable CVs and want to carry on working, but their confidence is low simply because of their age," she says.

Whether full-time or part-time, from corporate, board and SME roles to professional services, administration, mentoring, voluntary work or home help the new service aims to support people to stay working, active and involved longer.

Older workers also have much to give including experience, knowledge, maturity, reliability and a solid work ethic. They are very realistic about pay with expected rates being comparable to those between the ages of 25-55 years.

They are also increasingly flexible about part time opportunities meaning employers don’t have to fund full-time positions. This portfolio, or gig, approach to roles leaves time open for other pursuits or leisure activities. For employers this flexibility also provides access to a contingent workforce for the ebb and flow of projects and workloads.

Wise Ones is also a cost effective way to find roles - for the price of a coffee, just $5 a month, people can be part of a community of people who make up over a quarter of New Zealand’s population1. It can be accessed on mobile, tablet and desktop and can be found at www.wiseones.co.nz

Wise Ones has been created by a team of experts who have decades of experience in the recruitment business across New Zealand and Australia.