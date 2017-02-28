Lead creative change in your neighbourhood - GDC

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:04

One of the creators of the Christchurch urban regeneration initiative Gap Filler, Dr Ryan Reynolds will be in Gisborne for a free presentation open to the public, 7pm this Sunday 5 March at The Dome.

Gisborne District Council will also host two half-day workshops with Dr Reynolds on March 6 and 7 for organisations and individuals who would be keen to learn practical skills for leading and facilitating creative initiatives in their communities.

"People who have the desire to create energetic and lively spaces in your community should attend these events," says Council’s planning and development group manager Nedine Thatcher-Swann.

Gap Filler was formed following the Christchurch earthquake to create initiatives that temporarily activate vacant sites with cool and creative projects to make for a more interesting and vibrant city.

Dr Reynolds will focus on real examples and first-hand experience from Christchurch and beyond.

Projects have ranged from week-long installations to a fully consented temporary building (made out of borrowed pallets) that hosted hundreds of events; a bicycle-powered cinema; an outdoor coin-operated dance floor; a city-wide mini golf course; a temporary public sauna; large scale mural works; a portable 40-seat grandstand; a giant arcade game on the side of a building and many others.

"Our communities are creative and innovative and these practical workshops will be a fun way to think about how we can bring public spaces together with creative arts, activities and collaboration amongst volunteers entrepreneurs, retailers and customers," says Ms Thatcher Swann

"We encourage local community groups, artists, businesses, landowners, librarians, designers, students, teachers, and dancers - anyone with an idea and initiative to attend the public presentation."

Anyone wishing to attend a half-day workshop needs to register with Council as spaces are limited - email comms@gdc.govt.nz to register.

"This is a great opportunity for our community," says Mayor Meng Foon "I always learn something that will enhance how I, and the Council can help and participate in creating a sense of place for people."