Awatoto Beach Clean-Up this Saturday 4 March 2017

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:16

Hawke’s Bay people are being encouraged to come and help clean up the beach at this weekend’s Awatoto Beach Clean-up.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is holding the beach clean-up at Awatoto this Saturday, as part of Seaweek activities. This year includes an opportunity to hear about the new developments taking place at Waitangi Regional Park. Including the celestial compass, new wetlands and pathways.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event from 9am-12pm on Saturday. The morning will end with a sausage sizzle to feed the volunteers.

Those interested in attending should look for the flag between the two bridges at the Waitangi/Ngaruroro entrance, on State Highway 2.

Rubbish bags and gloves will be supplied. Please wear sturdy footwear and bring your own drink bottle.

To register please call 06 833 8036 or email enviro@hbrc.govt.nz or just come along on Saturday.

The Seaweek Awatoto Beach Clean-up is proudly supported by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, along with Napier City and Hastings District Councils, the National Aquarium of New Zealand and the New Zealand Association of Environmental Educators.