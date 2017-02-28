Ponsonby Road pedestrian improvements project begins

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:49

What is the Ponsonby Road pedestrian improvements project (the Project)?

Auckland Transport and the WaitematÄ Local Board are making improvements for pedestrians along Ponsonby Road (and eight side streets) between Lincoln Street and Pollen Street.

This will involve the construction of raised tables, upgrading and widening of footpaths, installation of new street furniture and trees, and renewal of street lights at eight intersections along Ponsonby Road.

Auckland Transport will also be upgrading some sections of footpaths in between each intersection.

Works taking place at each intersection will vary. For further details about the Project and works planned for each intersection, visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/ponsonby-road-pedestrian-improvements/

Why are these improvements being made?

Auckland Transport and the WaitematÄ Local Board want to improve this part of Ponsonby by creating a more attractive and pedestrian-friendly environment.

As well as improving safety for pedestrians, the amenity value of this part of Ponsonby will be greatly enhanced by the planned works.

The Project will help deliver on local community aspirations for the Ponsonby area and is aligned with priorities set out in a number of strategic documents.

What is the background to this Project?

This Project is the result of an extensive design and consultation process that began in July 2015. Two rounds of public consultation were held (Nov-Dec 2015 and July 2016) and this feedback informed the final design and features of the Project.

This Project also draws on a number of strategic documents that reflect the views and aspirations of the local community, including the WaitematÄ Local Board Plan 2014 and Auckland Council’s Ponsonby Road Plan.

The Project gives effect to strategic outcome three in the Ponsonby Road Plan: "Develop Ponsonby Road with various transport options that prioritise the safety of pedestrians and cyclists."

Where is the Project taking place?

Stage one of the Project is taking place at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Ponsonby Road.

The remainder of the works are being carried out at the Anglesea Street, Brown Street, Collingwood Street, Douglas Street, Mackelvie Street, Norfolk Street, and Pollen Street intersections.

View a map of the Project online at https://at.govt.nz/media/1971630/ponsonby-town-centre-improvements-overall-plan.pdf

When will the Project begin?

Stage one of the Project is taking place at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Ponsonby Road from 27 February. These works are expected to take approximately three weeks. The Lincoln Street/Ponsonby Road intersection will be closed for the duration of these works.

The remainder of the works are expected to be completed from mid- March to July at the Anglesea Street, Brown Street, Collingwood Street, Douglas Street, Mackelvie Street, Norfolk Street, and Pollen Street intersections.

Directly affected residents and business owners will be contacted once the timing and staging of works at each intersection has been confirmed.

Are there any other changes to Ponsonby Road planned?

In a separate project, Auckland Transport is introducing paid parking along Ponsonby Road and some surrounding streets to help manage high demand for parking within the area. Additional taxi stands and loading zones are also planned.

The new paid parking zone along Ponsonby Road is expected to be operational from the middle of this year.

For more information about the new parking zone along Ponsonby Road, visit https://at.govt.nz/driving-parking/parking-consultations/ponsonby-paid-parking-zone/

What public consultation has taken place?

During November and December 2015, an initial scheme was put out by Auckland Transport for public feedback. The feedback received was used to finalise the general footpath layouts for the Project.

Auckland Transport then invited feedback on the detailed design phase of the project in a second stage of public consultation from 15 to 31 July 2016. We wanted feedback on 4 design elements that had more than one option: paving material (raised tables), seating, bike racks, and planting.

The iterative consultation and design process employed in this Project has empowered the local community, who have played an important role in shaping the scope and nature of the Project.

Where can I get more information about the Project?

For more information about the Ponsonby Road pedestrian improvements project, visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/ponsonby-road-pedestrian-improvements/ where you can view full details of the Project, including detailed maps and improvements by street.