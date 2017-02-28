Kiwis pedal length of New Zealand to raise funds for Plunket

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:52

More than 120 team members from The Warehouse and Plunket will embark on a cycle relay the length of New Zealand in March to raise funds for Plunket community services.

Pedal for Plunket, now in its second year, kicks off in in both Cape Reinga and Port Puponga on 8th March 2017. Riders will cycle various legs of the race through the North and South Islands in unison, calling in to 88 of The Warehouse’s 92 stores along the way.

A familiar face throwing support behind the event is Olympian Alison Shanks.

"As a mother to a young child, I have experienced first hand the vital service that Plunket provides," Alison says. "The fact that it is a charity that relies on donations and fundraising to deliver the range of community services it offers is not something that’s well known.

"Plunket only exists today thanks to the generosity of Kiwis in making donations and giving their time as volunteers, and I feel honoured to be supporting an organisation that is such an iconic part of New Zealand history." She says.

Plunket CEO Amanda Malu says: "Most New Zealanders will know someone who has benefited from Plunket’s essential services. But we need help to raise the $4 million that we need each year to continue our work in the community, and to ensure we’re able to provide these important services when and where they are needed.

"We want to ensure that all children and their families have the opportunity to thrive. But as a charity, we can’t do it alone. By investing in our children, we are investing in our future."

Malu says the event hopes to raise $300,000 towards Plunket community services.

The Warehouse CEO Pejman Okhovat says that Plunket is an iconic and vital part of New Zealand communities and we are proud to be able to support them.

"By partnering with Plunket to bring Pedal for Plunket to life for a second year, we are helping Kiwi

families to continue to access essential support in their community.

"We’re encouraging New Zealanders to join in the fun in stores, and cheer on our riders as they head

to a town near you."

Kiwis can support the event by adding a dollar to their purchase at The Warehouse stores nationwide (from 8 -23 March), or by donating online via http://pedalforplunket.org.nz/

Or through Plunket’s txt-a-donation channel: Txt P4P to 2448 to donate $3

The full course map and list of events happening in each location is available here.

To find out more about the bike ride route, please visit http://pedalforplunket.org.nz/content/route.