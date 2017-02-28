Aucklanders urged to have their say on budget

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 10:16

Aucklanders are being urged to make sure they have their say on the city’s 2017/2018 budget.

The four-week Annual Budget consultation focuses on issues around rates, growth and local priorities as part of the third year of the Long-term Plan.

The main topics for consultation are:

- Level of rates increases

- Rating stability

- Targeted rates on accommodation providers

- Allowing the use of targeted rates on new developments alongside existing growth charges to pay for new infrastructure

- A living wage for council staff.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says: "Auckland is facing the challenges of unprecedented growth with our population increasing by an extra 900 people a week. That requires major investment in infrastructure, particularly for housing and transport.

"That investment cannot be met simply by a huge increase in rates. What we are seeking to do is broaden our sources of revenue and keep rates rises around 2.5 per cent; options between 2 per cent and 3.5 per cent are put out to the public for comment.

"We want your feedback on these important issues."

There are a number of ways to provide feedback in the consultation.

Aucklanders can have their say online at www.shapeauckland.co.nz and via social media. A bumper edition of the council’s OurAuckland magazine, containing information on the consultation and a feedback form, was delivered to letterboxes across the city this weekend.

In addition, Have Your Say events are taking place across the region providing an opportunity to provide feedback in person.

All consultation material and dates of Have Your Say events are available on shapeauckland.co.nz and in hard copy at libraries, service centres and local board offices.

The consultation closes at 4pm on 27 March 2017.