End to water restrictions for most of Far North

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 10:31

Significant recent rainfall has prompted Far North District Council to remove or lower water restrictions across the district.

From Wednesday 1 March water restrictions will be removed altogether for households and businesses connected to town supplies in Kaikohe, Kaitaia, Kawakawa, Kerikeri and Paihia.

Level two restrictions banning garden sprinklers and other unattended irrigation devices will remain in place for council supplies in Rawene, Opononi and Omapere. A level two ban also remains in place for Okaihau.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jacqui Robson says that while restrictions have been relaxed or removed altogether, residents connected to council supplies should continue to use water responsibly.

"River and soil moisture levels are up across the district, so it makes sense to relax restrictions for residents and businesses for now. However, dry weather often continues well into April across the district. If we experience another long period without rain, we may have reapply restrictions."

Ms Robson said that level two restrictions will remain in place in south Hokianga because of the vulnerability of their small stream sources. Meanwhile in Okaihau, higher than normal water use across the year means Council is nearing the limit of how much it can take from the aquifer supplying the town. Exceeding that limit will breach its water-take consent from Northland Reginal Council resulting in fines and other avoidable costs.

"A significant leak on private property has been traced and fixed, but there could be other leaks in the Okaihau system and staff are working to find any that may exist. Often, these are on private property so we are asking Okaihau residents to check for leaks around their properties and report any suspicions they have of water leaking in the road reserve."