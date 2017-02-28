Police name one victim from Coastal Highway crash

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 11:20

Police are now in a position to name one person who died in a crash on the Coastal Highway, SH60 yesterday.

He was Stephen Anthony Jayes aged 41 of Nelson

Police are continuing the investigation into the crash and have spoken to several witnesses.

We would still like to speak to anyone that witnessed the actual crash and has not yet been spoken to by police.

We would also like to view any footage that members of the public may have taken before emergency services have arrived.

This crash has affected many families and our thoughts go out to these people.

This was a very challenging scene and required a large coordinated approach from emergency services and support agencies.

Police would like to thank those services and members of the public who assisted.

Victim Support has been working with people affected and can be contacted on 0800 842 846 for anyone who witnessed the scene and requires support.