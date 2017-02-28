Netherlands defence chief visiting New Zealand

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 11:45

The Chief of Defence of the Netherlands, General Tom Middendorp, began a visit today hosted by the New Zealand Defence Force.

"The Netherlands is a valuable partner of New Zealand’s and it is a pleasure to welcome General Middendorp to the country," Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant General Tim Keating, said.

"The visit provides a good opportunity to exchange views on security in both Europe and the Asia-Pacific, and challenges such as countering violent extremism."

A welcome ceremony and wreath-laying will be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park tomorrow, followed by talks with Lieutenant General Keating and Secretary of Defence Helene Quilter.

General Middendorp will also visit RNZAF Base Auckland and HMNZS Canterbury during his stay.

"I look forward to hosting my counterpart from the Netherlands and continuing to advance our defence relationship," Lieutenant General Keating said.