Christchurch Police calling for information on assault

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 11:46

Christchurch Police continuing to investigate an assault late on Saturday evening in the city are calling on members of the public with any information to come forward.

A 29-year-old female remains in hospital following the incident.

Police are yet to speak with her but will do so when we are able to.

The incident occurred at the corner of Salisbury Street and Park Terrace around 11pm on Saturday night.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed what happened, or have any further information, to call Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.