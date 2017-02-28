Four Rivers Highway partially blocked just south of Murchison

|
Motorists are advised to take care on the Four Rivers Highway just south of Murchison, where a milk tanker trailer has tipped.
The driver is out of the truck and is okay, however the truck is partially blocking the road.
Traffic is still flowing, however, motorists are advised to drive with care and expect possible delays.
