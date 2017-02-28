Nominations open for 2017 NZ Youth Awards

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 12:21

Nominations are now open for the 2017 New Zealand Youth Awards, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"These awards recognise and celebrate young New Zealanders who have achieved outstanding results, as well as those who have made a significant contribution towards supporting young people in their communities," says Ms Kaye.

Up to 50 people and organisations across eight different award categories will be recognised in 2017.

"The categories this year celebrate qualities such as leadership, giving back and being a change maker, as well as young people who have supported youth activities in areas such as the arts, culture, sport or the environment," says Ms Kaye.

"There are also awards for youth groups and individuals or organisations who have supported or championed young people in any type of activity.

"A new category this year is the Youth Enterprise Award. This will recognise demonstration of business acumen, innovation and/or social responsibility by a young person or youth-led enterprise.

"I encourage community leaders, youth workers, parents, teachers and young people themselves to nominate someone who deserves recognition for their achievements."

In 2016, recipients of Youth Awards included a joint leader of a student-led anti-cyber bullying group, the founder of an organisation created to address issues of gender equality, the creator of a website designed to support and inform dyslexic youth and a group of 20 young people who built a youth centre for their Marae.

"There’s a huge number of talented and committed young people and supporters in New Zealand who are leading change, innovating and creating solutions," says Ms Kaye.

"The New Zealand Youth Awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on their leadership and the contributions they’re making to their communities."

Applications close at midday on Wednesday 22 March 2017. The award winners will be formally recognised at a celebratory event at Parliament on Wednesday 12 April 2017.

For more information, go to https://nzyouthawards.org.nz