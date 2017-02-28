Motorists asked to avoid using SH2 Papamoa Beach

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 12:23

The NZ Transport Agency is asking Bay of Plenty motorists to avoid State Highway 2 near Papamoa or expect delays.

The southbound lanes of the Tauranga Eastern Link near Bruce Road are closed after a serious crash.

The Transport Agency says a diversion is in place but the road could be closed for some time.

The diversion for southbound traffic is through local roads in Papamoa.

People travelling from Papamoa towards Mt Maunganui are not affected but they should take extra care when travelling past the crash site.