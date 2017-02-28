Man dies in Hornby workplace incident

|
[ login or create an account ]
A 52-year-old male has died as a result of a workplace incident in Hornby this morning.
Police were called to assist ambulance around 10 o’clock this morning.
Police are speaking to the family and offer their condolences at this difficult time.
WorkSafe are currently investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.