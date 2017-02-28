Fatal crash in Glenfield

|
At approximately 11.15am this morning a serious vehicle crash has occurred between a car and motorcycle on the intersection of Coronation Road and Archers Road in Glenfield, Auckland
As a result of the crash the motorcyclist has died.
Cordon’s are in place at Glenfield Road and Coronation Road, Agincourt Street and Archers Road, and Mt Batten Ave and Coronation Road.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending and is conducting a scene examination.
Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays and Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Police are in the process of seeking to inform the victims next of kin.
