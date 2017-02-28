Architecture degree offered at Otago Polytechnic

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 12:49

The first architect to live and work in New Zealand was from Dunedin. So it’s fitting that, more than 150 years later, the city is offering architectural studies again.

The Bachelor of Architectural Studies at Otago Polytechnic was recently approved by NZQA for 2017, and none-too-soon. The burgeoning construction industry is causing an increase in demand for industry-associated professionals, including architects.

Otago Polytechnic’s three-year degree offers two specialisations: Architectural technologies and Interior Architecture. On completion, students can then go on to study their Master of Architecture (Professional).

Tobias Danielmeier is the Programme Manager of the Bachelor of Architectural Studies. He says the programme quickly filled up … twice, with others already signalling their intent to start next year.

"A new generation of architects will now learn in the birthplace of New Zealand architecture. It has been a long time coming to have architectural education in the south, and Otago Polytechnic’s delighted to offer it for 2017."