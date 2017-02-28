Police attend Harwoods Hole, Takaka Hill

|
Emergency services are responding to a report of a person falling at the caving system at Harwoods Hole, Takaka Hill, Abel Tasman National Park.
Emergency teams are in the process of reaching the scene, after being alerted just after 12.15.
There are no further details available at this time, but media will be updated when fresh information comes to hand.
