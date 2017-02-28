Road Safety Project begins in Marfell

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 13:32

Road changes to improve pedestrian and driver safety have started on Cook Street, New Plymouth.

Work has begun on narrowing Cook Street’s intersections with Adventure Place and Omata Road, and installing raised thresholds at both sites.

NPDC Manager Transportation Carl Whittleston says the Cook/Omata changes are the result of public requests to encourage slower traffic on the road, while the improvements at Adventure Place were planned as part of the development of a new entrance to Marfell Park.

"The thresholds are similar to what was installed in Hobson Street to slow down traffic near New Plymouth Boys’ High School and the hockey turf," he says."The threshold at the Cook/Omata intersection will alert drivers that they’re entering a different environment where lower speeds are expected."

The project will take about eight weeks (weather permitting).There will be traffic delays during construction with either a stop-go in operation or a diversion down Banks Street in place. Drivers are asked to travel carefully through the worksite and the Council thanks the public for their patience.