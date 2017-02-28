Body recovered in Marlborough Sounds search

|
Police divers have today recovered a body from the Marlborough Sounds.
This follows an extensive search which began on Saturday, after a man diving off a boat near Stephens Island was reported overdue.
Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, and until then Police will not be in a position to release any further details of the deceased.
