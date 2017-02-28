Police attend Harwoods Hole - Update

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:05

Search and rescue teams are responding to an incident in Abel Tasman National Park.

Emergency services have received a report of a person falling at a caving system at Harwoods Hole, Takaka Hill.

The alarm was raised by a group in the area.

The location of the incident is remote.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene.

The search and rescue operation is being co-ordinated by Tasman Police District.

Cave rescue specialists, the Fire Service and St John Ambulance are also involved.

Communications in the area are not optimum.

However, Police will endeavour to keep media informed of developments.