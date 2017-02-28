Civil Defence Port Hills update - 2.45pm

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:35

Huntsbury Track

The Huntsbury Track has reopened this afternoon with the cordon removed. Civil Defence ask that people continue to respect the cordons that are still in place.

More information on parks and tracks in the Port Hills.

Property access

All residents now have access to their property with the last two property owners at the top of Worsleys Road gaining access this morning.

Conservation donations

The Port Hills fires have seriously impacted the ecology of the Port Hills. Many members of the public are already offering generous donations to assist with the restoration of these important conservation areas so the Port Hills Fire Restoration Fund has been established.

This is a collaborative effort between Christchurch City Council, Selwyn District Council, government agencies, conservation groups, and the public support will aid the recovery efforts on publicly owned conservation land and private land with important ecological values.

Water Conservation

There has been heavy demand on the water supply network as a result of the firefighting response and some damage to water pipes in the area.

Civil Defence is asking people in the Port Hills area to conserve water as much as possible over the next week while water levels in the reservoirs are restored.